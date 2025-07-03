ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 highest scores by an Indian batter in a Test in England ft. Shubman Gill

England is the country where the game of cricket was established in the 18th century. Naturally, every player aspires to succeed on English soil and contribute to the team’s success.

Ad

On Thursday (July 3), Indian skipper Shubman Gill created history by becoming the first Indian player to hit a double hundred in England. His knock helped the Indian team to post a mammoth total on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Indian players who returned with the highest individual Test knocks in England.

#5 Ravi Shastri - 187, The Oval, 1990

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is ranked fifth on the coveted list. He played an impressive innings during the third Test of the bilateral series against England at The Oval in August 1990.

Ad

Trending

Serving as an opener, Shastri accumulated 187 off 436 balls, with 23 fours to help India declare on a daunting total of 606/9. Then, the home side tumbled under pressure to get all-out on 340. After being enforced a follow-on, England were at 477/4 when the game ended as a draw.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar - 193, Leeds, 2002

India met England in the third Test match of the 2002 tour at Leeds. India's decision to bat first went in their favor. They got a brilliant start with a 170-run stand between Sanjay Bangar (68) and Rahul Dravid, despite losing opener Virender Sehwag early.

Ad

Then, Sachin Tendulkar arrived at No. 4 and continued the team's momentum with his positive intent. He put together a 150-run partnership with Dravid (148) as they dominated the English attack.

Tendulkar was dismissed on 193 off 330, which eventually paved the way for India to post 628/8 before declaring the innings. In response, England were dismissed for 273 & 309, as India won by an innings and 46 runs.

#3 Rahul Dravid - 217, The Oval, 2002

The fourth Test of India's tour to England in 2002 took place at The Oval. Batting first, England managed to compile a 515-run total, courtesy of Michael Vaughan's 195-run knock.

Ad

In response, India failed to get enough contributions from their openers. However, Rahul Dravid managed to be 'The Wall' in India's batting line-up and endured tough overs to steer the side. He garnered 217 off 468 balls before being run out. The Indian team was eventually bundled out for 508.

Ad

Thereafter, England did well to score 114/0, as the match ended as a draw.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar - 221, The Oval, 1979

Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian batter to slam a double century on English soil. He achieved the feat during the fourth Test of the 1979 tour at The Oval.

Batting first, England were all out for 305. Thereafter, India could only return with a 202-run total. The home side declared on 334/8 and set up a target of 438 for India.

Ad

Chasing a tough total, India needed a strong start to remain alive in the contest. They certainly got that in the form of their openers, Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan. The duo built a sublime 213-run stand before Chauhan (80) was dismissed.

Gavaskar remained a solid presence at the crease and stitched another crucial 153-run partnership with Dilip Vengsarkar (52). After 'Little Master' was dismissed for 221 off 443 balls, India lost wickets in clusters. However, they managed to save the game, as they ended on 429/8.

Ad

#1 Shubman Gill - 269, Edgbaston, 2025

The Indian captain Shubman Gill etched his name into history books with a sensational knock in the ongoing Test against England at Edgbaston. In only his second game as a captain, Gill has proved all his doubters wrong on overseas soil.

Batting first, India were at 95/2 when Gill arrived at the crease. With a solid defense and much-improved technique to counter pacers, Gill maintained the team's tempo with his odd boundaries.

Ad

Along the way, he stitched a 203-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (89) and got support from Washington Sundar (42) as well.

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill slammed 269 off 387 balls and registered the highest individual knock by an Indian batter in England. His knock propelled India to a 587-run total and put the side in the driver's seat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news