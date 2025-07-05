ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 highest Test scores by a wicket-keeper vs India ft. Jamie Smith

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith played a terrific knock on the third day of the ongoing second Test against India. With England losing a heap of wickets and in a spot of bother at one stage, Jamie Smith's sensational unbeaten ton helped them recover for a brief period in their innings.

Along with Harry Brook, Jamie Smith was involved in a marathon 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket which eventually helped them to get to 407 from 84/5 in response to India's first-innings total of 587.

Smith made multiple records during his sensational knock against India as he took the attack to the bowlers, displaying positive intent and a fearless approach in the middle.

He registered the second-highest Test score by a wicketkeeper-batter against India apart from making the highest Test score for an England wicket-keeper in their history.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five highest Test scores by a wicket-keeper against India.

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - 1st Test - Source: Getty

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal is at the fifth spot on this list. Chandimal had struck a superb unbeaten century during the first Test of the series in 2015 at Galle against India.

In the second innings, Dinesh Chandimal, walking out to bat at number six, struck an unbeaten 162 off just 169 balls with 19 boundaries and four sixes in his knock at a strike-rate of 95.85. Sri Lanka went on to win the game by 63 runs in the end and he was also named the 'Player of the Match'.

#4 Ian Smith (173)

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Ian Smith scored a magnificent hundred against India during the third Test at Auckland in 1990. In the very first innings for the hosts, Ian Smith showed his class walking out to bat as low as number nine.

He made 173 runs and played a blazing knock off just 136 balls at a strike-rate of 127.20 back in the day. His blistering knock included 23 boundaries and three maximums, being the top-scorer and taking his team from 85/6 to 391 in the end.

18-22 Dec 1996: Andy Flower of Zimbabwe on his way to scoring a century during the first test match - Source: Getty

Former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter and great Andy Flower takes the third position on this list. During the first Test against India in 2000 at Delhi, Flower played one of his best-ever Test knocks.

Zimbabwe batted first and posted a total of 422/9 declared in the first innings. Andy Flower led their charge with an unbeaten century, batting at number five. He struck an unbeaten 183 off 351 balls with 24 boundaries and a couple of sixes in his knock. However, it was unfortunately in vain as India went on to win the Test in the end.

#2 Jamie Smith (184*)

England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Jamie Smith registered the second-highest score by a wicket-keeper in Tests against India. During the third day of the ongoing Test between England and India, he struck an unbeaten 184, overtaking Andy Flower's unbeaten 183 by just a single run.

Batting at number seven, Jamie Smith's unbeaten 184 came off 207 balls. His counter-attacking knock included 21 boundaries and four sixes. As England recovered from 84/5 to 407 all out, he remained unbeaten in the end.

#1 Andy Flower (232*)

Andy Flower features yet again on this list. The former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter holds the record for the highest Test score by a wicket-keeper against India. Flower had smashed an unbeaten double hundred in the second Test in Nagpur in 2000.

In the second innings for Zimbabwe, Andy Flower played a scintillating knock, making an unbeaten 232 off 444 balls. His mammoth knock included 30 boundaries and two sixes. While the game ended in a draw, he was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

