ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 spells by an Indian bowler in Tests at Edgbaston ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Team India are gearing up for the second Test of the five-match series against England, set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors come into this Test on the back of a five-wicket loss in the opening game and are 0-1 down.

India have played eight Test matches at Edgbaston against England since 1967. They do not boast a great record at this venue and have been winless in all these years. Out of the eight Tests, England have seven wins and one draw, remaining undefeated.

The visitors will be keen to rewrite history and break their winless streak at Edgbaston this time around. Looking at the Indian bowling, the bowlers have not had a great record at this venue either, except for a few noteworthy performances.

That said, here are the top five spells by an Indian bowler in Tests at Edgbaston ahead of the upcoming second Test.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah - 3/68

Jasprit Bumrah bowling during the first 2025 Test against England - Source: Getty

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered a key spell during the fifth Test of the 2021 series, which was rescheduled and played in 2022 at Birmingham. The visitors had batted first and posted a total of 416 in the first innings. They bowled England out for 284, taking a first-innings lead.

Bumrah played a key role, returning with figures of 3/68 from 19 overs with three maidens and an economy of 3.57. He accounted for the wickets of all three top-order batters, dismissing openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley, followed by Ollie Pope at number three. However, England eventually went on to win the game, chasing 387 in the final innings with seven wickets to spare.

#4 Erapalli Prasanna - 4/60

Former right-arm off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna had a memorable outing in the 1967 Test at Birmingham despite India's defeat. In England's second innings. Prasanna bowled a top spell as they were bowled out for just 203 runs.

The former spinner picked up four wickets, giving away 60 runs from 24 overs with nine maidens. He accounted for the wickets of Tom Graveney, Dennis Amiss, Brian Close, and Ray Illingworth. The visitors failed to chase a target of 410 in the final innings, being bowled out for 277 and losing by 132 runs in the end. Prasanna had also bagged three wickets in the first innings of the same Test.

Kapil Dev during an event - Source: Getty

Former India all-rounder and legend Kapil Dev is among the only three bowlers from the nation with a five-wicket haul in Tests at Edgbaston. During the first Test of the series in 1979, Kapil Dev bagged a five-fer in the first innings as England made 633/5 declared.

Kapil was the only bowler to pick wickets in that innings for the visitors. He claimed the wickets of then England captain Mike Brearley, Geoff Boycott, Derek Randall, Graham Gooch, and Ian Botham. His efforts were in vain as the visitors suffered a huge defeat by an innings and 83 runs.

#2 Ishant Sharma - 5/51

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

Ishant Sharma delivered a terrific spell during the 2018 Edgbaston Test against England. In their second innings, he led the charge as India bowled England out for just 180 runs. Ishant picked up a five-wicket haul, bowling one of his best spells overseas.

He picked the wickets of Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Stuart Broad, returning with figures of 5/51 from 13 overs. The visitors were then set a target of 194 runs in the final innings. They came close but unfortunately fell short, losing by 31 runs after being bowled out for 162. Therefore, Ishant's spell in the second innings eventually went in vain.

#1 Chetan Sharma - 6/58

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma has the best figures in an innings in a Test at Birmingham. During the third Test of the series in 1986, Chetan Sharma bagged a five-wicket haul in England's second innings.

Chetan returned with figures of 6/58 from 24 overs, picking the wickets of Graham Gooch, Bill Athey, David Gower, Mike Gatting, Bruce French, and Neal Radford. The game eventually ended in a draw. Notably, Chetan had picked up four wickets in the first innings as well, returning with figures of 4/130 from 29.3 overs.

