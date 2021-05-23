India's top 3 Test wins in England

The Virat Kohli-led India team would love to win the World Test Championship final and the Pataudi Trophy. Over the last decade, their form in England hasn't been all that great, with the Indian batsmen struggling to adapt to the conditions.

However, in the decades prior to the current slump, India's strong batting lineup acquitted itself well in England on several occasions, resulting in quite a few historic wins for the side.

Let's take a look at India's top-three Test wins in England.

1. England vs India at the Oval, 1971

Indian players celebrate the historic win at the Oval in 1971

The scoreline going into the final Test was 0-0. It was a rare opportunity for Ajit Wadekar's team as India had never won a Test in England.

Ray Illingworth's side had the advantage of batting first. They were also boosted by the return of fast bowler John Snow. The hosts were able to post a total of 355 runs on the back of Alan Knott's 90. Indian spinners BS Chandrasekhar, BS Bedi and S Venkataraghavan took two wickets each.

Not long after India's innings got underway, John Snow got rid of Sunil Gavaskar for six runs. However, contributions from Ajit Wadekar (48), Dilip Sardesai (54), Eknath Solkar (44), and Farokh Engineer (59) helped the side reach 284.

Indian Captain Ajit Wadekar bats during the Indian innings

Going into the third innings, England held the advantage but BS Chandrasekhar turned the game around with his deadly bowling. He picked 6/38 as the Englishmen were bowled out for 101.

In the final innings, India needed 173 to win the game. They had some fumbles along the way but took their time chasing down the target in 101 overs to cap off a historic win for Indian cricket.

2. England vs India at Headingley, 1986

India dominated the 1986 series between the two countries

The series featured one of the best performances by an Indian cricket team away from home.

The first Test at Lord's was won comfortably by a margin of five wickets. Going into the second Test at Headingley, the visitors were looking to seal the series.

India won the toss and decided to bat first.

While there was only one fifty, scored by Dilip Vengasarkar (61), there were a lot of relevant contributions across the board by Sunil Gavaskar (35), Ravi Shastri (32), and Kiran More (36*) to help India to a total of 272.

Kapil Dev, Roger Binny and Madan Lal then ran through England in 45.1 overs and bowled them out for 102.

Roger Binny of India in full-flow during the Headingley Test

The decisive advantage lay with India, but after a few fumbles in the third innings, the score read 70/5 at one stage. However, Dilip Vengasarkar's brilliant 102* allowed them to reach 237.

England collapsed against the spin attacks of Maninder Singh and Ravi Shastri. India won the game by 279 runs, with the Player of the Match award going to Vengsarkar.

3. England vs India at Headingley, 2002

One of the greatest Indian wins away from home

Sixteen years later, India met England at Headingley again, under slightly different circumstances, as Nasser Hussain's side led the series 1-0.

Contrary to all expectations, the Indian team management decided to bat first on a greenish Headingley wicket and also opted to play two spinners.

Though the visitors lost a wicket early on, that of Virender Sehwag, they were able to stamp their authority on the back of centuries by Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Sourav Ganguly (128).

India declared their innings at 628/8.

England gave their all, but India's strategy of playing both Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh got the better of the hosts. Ganguly's team won the game by an innings and 46 runs.

They would eventually draw the series and share the honors with England.