[Watch] Rishabh Pant goes all out in the gym as he prepares for England tour

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has shared a video of his strenuous workout session in the gym in the Mumbai five-star hotel where the team is quarantining.

Rishabh Pant has been giving fans a peek of his training routine almost on a daily basis, uploading videos and pictures on his official social media accounts.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old maverick cricketer shared a clip on his Instagram handle, in which he is seen performing many strength-training exercises.

The left-hander uploaded the video with the zippy ‘Everything at Once’ track by Lenka playing in the background. Rishabh Pant shared the clip with an inspiring message:

“Make every day count.”

The Indian team, after completing their 14-day quarantine in Mumbai, will depart for the UK on June 2. They will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from June 18 before facing England in a five-match Test series,

Earlier in the day, an official ICC release informed that Team India will stay in "managed isolation" before the WTC final against the Blackcaps. However, the ICC did not specify the exact period of hard quarantine for the team. The release informed:

"The event (WTC final) has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on 17 May 2021. Upon landing, they (India) will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.”

Rishabh Pant’s childhood coach reveals amazing story about the Team India star

Tarak Sinha, Rishabh Pant’s childhood coach revealed that the cricketer once came to his house at 3:30 AM to apologize after a difference of opinion at a training session. According to Sinha, the wicketkeeper-batsman was having a sleepless night as he knew he had upset his coach.

Sinha told Cricket Next in an interview:

“Once I got upset with him during one of the net sessions at my club Sonnet which is in South Delhi. He couldn’t sleep for the whole night and knocked on my door around 3:30 am! I live in Vaishali (National Capital Region) and which is almost an hour’s drive where he was staying in Delhi,” Sinha told Cricket Next.

“I was like at this time? Why? He said that he wanted to apologise because he could never see me being upset. That was touching as well as disturbing since he had to make that journey post-midnight. In fact, my family was so upset with me that I was harsh on the kid,” he added.

Rishabh Pant has grown in stature in international cricket over the last few months. He played a stellar role with the bat in India’s 2-1 Test series win Down Under. Against England at home, he was impressive both with the willow and behind the stumps.

