ENG vs IRE 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch England vs Ireland Test in India

England vs Ireland Test match will begin tomorrow (June 1) morning at the Lord's cricket ground. It is a one-off Test between the two neighboring countries.

Ireland are among one of the two new entrants in Test cricket. The Irish team made its Test debut against Pakistan in 2018. They have played six Tests so far, with three of them coming in the last two months.

England will aim to finalize their team combinations for the Ashes with this one-off Test against Ireland. The home team have named a full-strength squad for this game. Here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the one-off Test.

England vs Ireland Test match 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

England vs Ireland Test match is scheduled to take place from June 1 to 4. Ireland recently played a 3-day practice match against Essex, where they registered a 10-wicket win. Here is the schedule for their Test against England:

Only Test: June 1-4, Lord's, London - 3:30 PM IST.

ENG vs IRE telecast channel list in India

Big names like Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, and Paul Stirling will be in action during this one-off Test match. England will start as the overwhelming favorites to win, but Ireland also have some momentum on their side, having defeated Essex by 10 wickets recently.

Fans in India can watch this England vs Ireland Test match live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. To watch the game live online, fans will have to buy a Sony LIV subscription. Only English commentary option is available for this one-off Test match.

Cricket fans living in England can watch the live from 10:00 AM Local Time on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

India - Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, and Sony LIV (Live streaming).

England - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

