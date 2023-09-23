ENG vs IRE 2023: Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch history and ODI records

Trent Bridge will host the second ODI of the England vs Ireland series today (September 23). The match will start at 3:30 pm IST (11:00 am Local Time).

The first ODI at Headingley was abandoned due to rain. England and Ireland cricket fans will hope that rain stays away when the two teams meet in Nottingham today. The home team will aim to test their bench strength ahead of the 2023 World Cup, whereas Ireland have already started to plan for the 2027 World Cup after failing to qualify for the mega event this year.

Before the second ODI starts, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records at Trent Bridge.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham ODI records & stats

Nottingham has hosted 49 ODI matches so far, with England having a 17-15 win-loss record. 14 matches involved neutral teams, two matches ended in a tie, and one match produced no result. Teams batting second have won more matches than teams batting first in ODIs at Trent Bridge.

Here are some other vital stats and numbers that fans should know before the second ODI of the England vs Ireland series:

Matches played: 49

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams batting second: 25

Matches tied: 2

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 171 - Alex Hales (ENG) vs. Pakistan, 2016

Best bowling figures: 6/25 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs. England, 2018

Highest team total: 481/6 - England vs. Australia, 2018

Lowest team total: 83 - South Africa vs. England, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 350/3 - England vs. New Zealand, 2015

Average first innings score: 260

Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch report

The pitch report for the second ODI between England and Ireland will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Generally, Nottingham has provided a good batting wicket. In 2018, England scored 481 runs in an ODI match against Australia on this ground.

The pacers may receive some help from the pitch initially, but the batters should dominate the game. Fans can expect a high-scoring contest between England and Ireland.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham Last ODI match

Australia defeated Bangladesh by 48 runs in the last ODI match played in Nottingham. It was a group-stage match at the 2019 World Cup. David Warner's 166-run knock guided the Aussies to 381/5 in 50 overs. In reply, Bangladesh reached 333/8, riding on Mushfiqur Rahim's century.

14 sixes were hit in that game between Australia and Bangladesh. A total of 13 wickets fell in 100 overs, with pacers bagging 10 of them.

Brief Scores: Australia 381/5 (David Warner 166, Soumya Sarkar 3/58) beat Bangladesh 333/8 (Mushfiqur Rahim 102, Marcus Stoinis 2/54) by 48 runs.