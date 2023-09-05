ENG vs NZ 2023: Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch history and T20I records

Trent Bridge will host the fourth and final T20I of the ongoing series between New Zealand and England. The home team currently leads the series 2-1. New Zealand will aim to win in Nottingham and level the series, while England's goal will be to win the series 3-1.

England were quite dominant in the first two T20Is of this series, but the Blackcaps bounced back with a 74-run victory at Edgbaston. Before the series decider gets underway in Nottingham, here's a look at the pitch history of Trent Bridge.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham T20I records and stats

The pitch in Nottingham helps the batters. The average first innings score on this ground is 165, hinting that teams have been able to post decent totals on the board regularly. Bowlers will have to execute their plans to achieve success at this venue.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a century in a T20I match hosted by Nottingham last year. Before the England vs New Zealand starts, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at Trent Bridge.

Matches played: 13

Match won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 232/6 - Pakistan vs. England, 2021

Lowest team total: 110 - New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest successful run-chase: 173/3 - England vs. West Indies, 2012

Highest individual score: 117 - Suryakumar Yadav (IND) vs. England, 2022

Best bowling figures: 4/19 - Zaheer Khan (IND) vs. Ireland, 2009

Average first-innings score: 165

Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch report

The pitch report for the fourth T20I between England and New Zealand will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss happens in Nottingham. Batters have had a good time on this ground, and the same trend should continue in tonight's contest.

The captain winning the toss may look to bat first and post a total of around 200 runs on the board. Anything below 200 will not be a safe score on this wicket.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham last T20I match

England beat India by 17 runs in the previous T20I hosted by this venue. England posted 215/7 on the board, riding on a 77-run knock from Dawid Malan. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav's hundred took India closer to the target but the visitors lost by 17 runs in the end.

Twenty-three sixes were hit by batters of the two teams in that India vs England match. A total of 16 wickets fell, with spinners taking three of them.

Brief Scores: England 215/7 (Dawid Malan 77, Ravi Bishnoi 2/30) beat India 198/9 (Suryakumar Yadav 117, Reece Topley 3/22) by 17 runs.