Eng vs NZ: 3 milestones Kane Williamson can reach

Kane Williamson has worked his way up to cement himself as New Zealand's batting mainstay since his debut in 2010. The skipper will be a threat for England when the two sides lock horns on June 2 in the first of the two-match Test series.

While England plot the New Zealander's dismissal, the Kiwi skipper has a few milestones he can set while he works his way around the English pace batteries - James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Williamson currently has 7115 runs from 83 matches at an average of 54.31. He is currently the top-ranked batsman in the ICC Test rankings and will look to extend his purple patch when he faces off against England.

Ahead of the start of the series, we take a look at some of the milestones he can reach.

#1 Kane Williamson needs 57 runs to equal Fleming's record

Kane Williamson is the third-leading run-scorer for NZ in Tests behind Ross Taylor, who is placed first with 7379 runs. Stephen Fleming is second on the list with 7172 runs.

Williamson needs just 57 runs to surpass Fleming's record in Tests and 264 runs to become the nation's leading run-scorer.

#2 Needs two 50s to equal Ross Taylor's record in Tests

Ross Taylor (34) is second on the list of most Test half-centuries by a New Zealand batsman. Stephen Fleming leads the pack with 46 fifties.

Kane Williamson is a close third with 32. With the upcoming two-match Test series, Williamson can surpass Taylor if the latter fails to fire himself.

#3 Williamson needs 97 runs to equal Sourav Ganguly's Test tally

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has 7212 Test runs and Kane Williamson is just 97 shy of reaching that number.

While he is a far cry away from his England counterpart Joe Root (8617), the series against England followed by the WTC gives Williamson ample opportunities to surpass the former India captain.

England vs New Zealand

England squad: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner