Eng vs NZ: Top 3 James Anderson spells against New Zealand

James Anderson will be one of the biggest threats for New Zealand when they face off against England in the two-match Test series starting June 2. The English pacer is ranked fourth in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Anderson is also fourth on the list of the highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history. With 614 scalps from 132 matches, the pacer is just five wickets shy of equalling Anil Kumble's record of 619 wickets in the game's longest format.

The Lancashire quick also has a good record against New Zealand. He's picked up 60 wickets from his encounters against the Blackcaps and will look to continue the good run.

Ahead of the clash against Kane Williamson and his men, we take a look at some of his best spells against the Kiwis.

#1 James Anderson's 7/43 at Trent Bridge (2008)

Playing a massive role in England's innings and nine-run win was James Anderson's seven-wicket haul in the first innings. Batting first, the hosts amassed 364, riding on Kevin Pietersen's 115.

In return, New Zealand were bundled out for 123 after Anderson ran through the batting order.

The follow-on saw NZ collapse again for 232 after Ryan Sidebottom did the bulk of the damage with a six-for. The end result was a win that went England's way.

#2 James Anderson bags 5/47 at Lord's (2013)

It was James Anderson's second five-wicket haul against NZ and it came at a time when England needed it the most. Winning the toss and opting to bat on a Lord's strip that looked conducive for the batters, Alastair Cook and Co were held to 232.

In reply, they eked out a slender lead after Anderson's fifer saw NZ muster 207. The second innings was another batting meltdown to set the Kiwis a target of 239.

Stuart Broad wreaked havoc with a seven-wicket haul as NZ were bundled out for 68. England won by 170 runs.

#3 Anderson's 5/73 at Basin Reserve (2008)

England set the tone with a competitive 342 in the first innings and followed it up with a good performance with the ball to get NZ out for 198.

Anderson was the one to deliver as he prised out the Kiwi batsmen to end with figures of 5/73.

He followed it up with figures of 2/57 in the second as NZ fell short of by 126 runs in the chase of 438.