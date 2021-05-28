Kane Williamson watching me bat was pretty intimidating: Devon Conway

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has admitted that watching skipper Kane Williamson see him bat during the practice game on Thursday was a rather intimidating experience for him.

Playing for Latham XI against Williamson XI in a practice match in Southampton ahead of the Lord’s Test starting June 2, Devon Conway scored an impressive 55 not out.

Speaking after his innings, Devon Conway said in a video posted on Blackcaps’ official Twitter account that playing red-ball cricket was both a special and intimidating feeling.

“I experienced a special feeling, just being around in this group and environment. You've got Kane Williamson there in the gully watching you bat, and that was pretty intimidating, watching one of the best guys watching you go about your business. Then, fronting up and facing guys like Tim Southee, who has been there for a long time. I did not get the opportunity to bat with Ross Taylor today, which was a bit unfortunate but hopefully one day I will get that chance,” Conway said.

What was on Devon Conway's mind during his first session batting in whites in a BLACKCAPS environment? #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/5ZTvaRfvZq — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 28, 2021

The 29-year-old added that facing the likes of Southee, Neil Wagner, and Jacob Duffy in a match scenario was a lot more fruitful than playing them in the nets.

“There’s a little bit more pressure. You don't want to get out, you want to try to spend as much time out in the middle (as possible). In the nets, sometimes you go through the motions, whereas batting out in the middle you get that competitive nature going and that adrenaline can kick in at times as well. We’re very fortunate to get out on this nursery ground and go through those matchday routines, which is pretty exciting,” added Devon Conway.

Apart from Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme (54*) and Doug Bracewell (50*) also made good contributions as Latham XI posted 289-6. Williamson XI will get their turn to bat on Friday.

Whites look beautiful, they fit nicely: Devon Conway

How did Devon Conway find his first day in BLACKCAPS whites? Conway made 55* in the first session of play in the warm-up match at the Rose Bowl Nursery Ground. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/Ou79bESG2H — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 27, 2021

After scoring an impressive half-century on Thursday, Devon Conway looks set to replace Tom Blundell as Tom Latham’s opening partner when the Test series against England gets underway. He has already done well in shorter formats for the Kiwis ever since making his international debut late last year. He was in the Test squad as cover for the series against West Indies and Pakistan.

Devon Conway usually bats at No.3 in first-class cricket, but he asserted that he has no qualms about opening the innings.

“There’s probably not too much difference to be fair. Sometimes if you’re batting three, you could be in in the first over. It’s just about backing your game plan, backing the way you play, and just staying true to that as much as you can, regardless of the situation. It’s just about adjusting to the surface and being positive throughout,” Conway said.

On the feeling of playing red-ball cricket with members of the Test team, an elated Devon Conway said:

“It is pretty exciting. It is just a great feeling. The whites they look beautiful, they fit nicely. So it is just great to be here.”

Devon Conway has represented New Zealand in three ODIs and 14 T20Is so far, scoring 225 and 473 runs respectively.

Day 1 done! The Latham XI finish 289/6 in Southampton. Conway 55*, De Grandhomme 54* and Bracewell 50* the top scorers while Wagner 2-18 (15 overs), Southee 2-25 (14 overs) and Ravindra 2-39 (10 overs) were the wicket takers. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ey2cMdZW01 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 27, 2021

