ENG vs NZ prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd Test?

The third Test between England and New Zealand will begin on June 23 at Headingley in Leeds. England currently have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

It was a comprehensive victory by the English side to seal the series in the second Test itself. After being asked to bat first, the Kiwis posted 553 on the board. In reply, England finished their innings on 539.

New Zealand posted 284 in their second innings and set a target of 299 for the hosts to chase down in 70 odd overs. Jonny Bairstow smashed a quickfire century, while skipper Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on 75 as they won the game by five wickets.

England have begun the Stokes-McCullum era on a perfect note. An exciting time awaits English cricket as they are expected to play fearlessly in the final game of the series as well. The visitors now need to be on their toes to challenge this upbeat English side in the third Test.

Will New Zealand (NZ) beat England (ENG)?

England v New Zealand - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

New Zealand have been hit by injuries on this tour, with most of their regular members missing out. Due to this, they failed to bounce back and level the series after losing the first Test at Lord’s. They need something special to turn the tables on the hosts and avoid a whitewash.

Meanwhile, England have put up an all-round performance so far in both Tests with everyone stepping up in all departments. They look unstoppable at the moment and it won’t be a surprise if they win the final Test at Headingley to clean sweep the series.

Prediction: England (ENG) to win this Test.

