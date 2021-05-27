ENG vs NZ: Stuart Broad's 3 best spells 

Stuart Broad, who has 517 wickets, is among the top 10 leading wicket-takers in Tests. The pacer will be keen to climb that chart with some impressive spells when England takes on New Zealand at Lord's in the first of their two-match Test series.

The fast bowler has been a vital cog in England's red-ball squad, and Root will be banking on him to get his load-ins ready as the hosts prepare for some taxing Test cricket in the months to come.

Broad has enjoyed a good run against NZ with the ball. He's picked up 66 wickets against the side with best figures of 7/44. Ahead of the clash between the two sides on June 2, we take a look at some of his best spells.

#1 2013: Stuart Broad's 7/44 at Lord's

Both innings were low-scoring affairs, but Broad's spell in the second innings saw England end the Test with a massive 170-run victory. Batting first, England rode on knocks by Joe Root (40) and Jonny Bairstow (41) to end with a modest 232.

They managed to restrict NZ to 202 and then put up 213 in the second innings, setting the visitors a target of 239. Broad then went amok as he ripped through the Kiwi batting order to bundle them out for 68.

#2 2013: Stuart Broad's 6/51 at Wellington

Stuart Broad shone in a drawn match with figures of 6/51 in the first innings. Put into bat, England scored 465 and Broad's brilliance saw them bundle out New Zealand for 254. Following on, NZ made 162 for 2 as the match ended in a draw.

Broad's spell was a blend of pace and deceptive lengths that saw him get the better of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

#3 2018: Stuart Broad's 6/54 at Hagley Oval

Fans of pace bowling will fondly look back at this drawn game between the two sides.

With Tim Southee (6/62) and Trent Boult (4/87) doing the damage for New Zealand in the first innings, it was Broad who counter-attacked for England with figures of 6/54.

The first innings saw England put up a competitive 307 on the board and NZ fell short, making just 278 runs in return.

England declared their second innings at 352, setting NZ a daunting target of 382. However, the visitors managed to draw the game thanks to enterprising knocks from Tom Latham (73), Colin de Grandhomme (45) and Ish Sodhi (56).