ENG vs NZ: Stuart Broad's 3 best spells 

England will be banking on Stuart Broad to deliver against NZ
Aaron Abhishek
ANALYST
Modified 36 min ago
Top 5 / Top 10

Stuart Broad, who has 517 wickets, is among the top 10 leading wicket-takers in Tests. The pacer will be keen to climb that chart with some impressive spells when England takes on New Zealand at Lord's in the first of their two-match Test series.

The fast bowler has been a vital cog in England's red-ball squad, and Root will be banking on him to get his load-ins ready as the hosts prepare for some taxing Test cricket in the months to come.

Broad has enjoyed a good run against NZ with the ball. He's picked up 66 wickets against the side with best figures of 7/44. Ahead of the clash between the two sides on June 2, we take a look at some of his best spells.

#1 2013: Stuart Broad's 7/44 at Lord's

Both innings were low-scoring affairs, but Broad's spell in the second innings saw England end the Test with a massive 170-run victory. Batting first, England rode on knocks by Joe Root (40) and Jonny Bairstow (41) to end with a modest 232.

They managed to restrict NZ to 202 and then put up 213 in the second innings, setting the visitors a target of 239. Broad then went amok as he ripped through the Kiwi batting order to bundle them out for 68.

#2 2013: Stuart Broad's 6/51 at Wellington

Stuart Broad shone in a drawn match with figures of 6/51 in the first innings. Put into bat, England scored 465 and Broad's brilliance saw them bundle out New Zealand for 254. Following on, NZ made 162 for 2 as the match ended in a draw.

Broad's spell was a blend of pace and deceptive lengths that saw him get the better of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

#3 2018: Stuart Broad's 6/54 at Hagley Oval

Fans of pace bowling will fondly look back at this drawn game between the two sides.

With Tim Southee (6/62) and Trent Boult (4/87) doing the damage for New Zealand in the first innings, it was Broad who counter-attacked for England with figures of 6/54.

The first innings saw England put up a competitive 307 on the board and NZ fell short, making just 278 runs in return.

England declared their second innings at 352, setting NZ a daunting target of 382. However, the visitors managed to draw the game thanks to enterprising knocks from Tom Latham (73), Colin de Grandhomme (45) and Ish Sodhi (56).

Published 36 min ago
