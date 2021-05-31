Eng vs NZ: 3 milestones Joe Root can reach

Joe Root going down as one of England's greatest cricketers is a no-brainer. The Yorkshire player, who has 8617 runs from 103 matches, is currently third on the list of most Test runs scored by an English cricketer under Alastair Cook (12472 runs) and Graham Gooch (8900).

With England taking on New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting June 2, the England skipper will look to set a string of records as they prepare for a daunting Test season that will enshrine his name in England's pantheon of greats.

The side will take on India in a five-match Test series and then follow it up with an all-important Ashes series in December.

Ahead of the first Test at Lord's, we take a look at some of the milestones Root can reach.

#1 Joe Root needs 283 runs to equal Graham Gooch's record

With 8617 runs, Joe Root has a chance to surpass Gooch's record of second-most Test runs (8900) by an English player. If he does achieve the feat, it will see him reach that milestone in fewer innings.

Gooch reached that mark from 118 matches and Root, at 103, has the opportunity to get there at a quicker pace.

#2 Joe Root needs one 50 for fifty half centuries in Tests

Joe Root has 49 half centuries, and one more will see him become the second England cricketer to score fifty Test half centuries after Alastair Cook (57).

Considering the rich vein of form he's in, the fifty is a definite possibility when the English team locks horns with the Kiwis.

#3 One more 200 to equal Tendulkar's record of 6 double tons

With a penchant for big scores, Root is one of those batsmen with Kane Williamson who can rustle up a double century without breaking into a sweat.

With five 200s to his credit already, all he needs is another to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of six Test double hundreds. The Indian legend is joint-fifth on the list of most Test 200s scored. Don Bradman, Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara lead the list with 12, 11 and nine Test double hundreds respectively.

Test squads for the Eng vs NZ series

England squad: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner