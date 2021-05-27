Eng vs NZ: Tim Southee's 3 best spells

Tim Southee will be the pacer England will be wary of when they take on New Zealand for a two-match Test series starting June 2. The quick has had a good time with the ball against Joe Root & Co.

Southee has picked up 50 wickets against England in Tests at an economy of 2.91. His best figures of 6/50 make England one of the three countries he has had six-wicket hauls against.

Ahead of the first Test at Lord's, we take a look at some of Southee's best spells against England.

#1 2013: Tim Southee's 6/50 at Lord's

England may have won the match comprehensively by 170 runs, but Tim Southee's effort with the ball didn't go unnoticed.

The hosts were bundled out for 213 in their second innings after Southee ripped through the batting order, picking up key wickets of Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ian Bell.

It was unfortunate as NZ saw a batting collapse as they were taken out for 68. Stuart Broad was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 7/44.

#2 2018: Southee's 2nd six-for (6/62) at Hagley Oval

This time around, the match was a drawn affair. Tim Southee and Trent Boult shared ten wickets between them, with the former picking up his second six-wicket haul against England.

The first innings saw England manage a decent 307 and Southee troubled the batsmen with his swing and slower deliveries. He dismissed England's top-order and then returned to clean up the tail.

Boult was the perfect company with figures of 4/87.

#3 2008: Tim Southee bags 5/55 at Napier on debut

It was an unforgettable debut for the pacer at Napier. His express pace and swing saw him finish with figures of 5/55 in the first innings as England were dismissed for 253.

However, England recovered in the second innings and got the better of the Kiwis, setting them a target of 553. The visitors rode on knocks from Andrew Strauss (177) and Ian Bell (110) as they amassed 467 before declaring their innings.

Monty Panesar's 6/126 was key in restricting NZ to 431.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

England squad: Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.