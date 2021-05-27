Eng vs NZ: Tom Latham's 3 best knocks

Tom Latham has been a key component in the New Zealand Test setup. The wicketkeeper from Canterbury has played some decisive knocks for the Kiwis over the last few years and will be on England's radar as the two sides clash for a two-Test series starting June 2.

Latham comes into the Test at Lord's with 3929 runs from 56 matches. He boasts a healthy average of 42.25 and has scored 386 runs against England in the six matches he's played against the side.

Ahead of the competitive Test series, we take a look at some of his best knocks against England.

#1 2019: Tom Latham's 105 at Seddon Park

Tom Latham's 105 was his first hundred against England. Put into bat, his patient knock and his valuable partnership with Ross Taylor (116) saw the side reach 375 in their first innings. The knock was studded with 16 fours and he looked solid before being dismissed by Stuart Broad.

In response, England stacked up 476 and a major chunk of their runs came from Joe Root's blade. The skipper cracked a fluent 226 comprising of 22 fours. The second innings centuries by Williamson (104*) and Ross Taylor (105*) saw the run fest end in a draw.

#2 2018: Tom Latham's fighting 83 at Hagley Oval

Latham shined in another drawn affair. Although he failed to get going in the first innings, he produced a sparkling 83 in the second to help NZ draw the game.

Batting first after losing the toss, England rode on knocks by Jonny Bairstow (101) and Mark Wood (52) to manage 307.

In reply, the hosts were held back to 278. England had a better second innings, declaring at 352 for 9 setting a 382-run target.

Fighting knocks by Latham, Colin de Grandhomme (45) and Ish Sodhi (56*) saw them save the game.

#3 2015: Latham's 84 at Leeds as NZ win by 199 runs

It was a win by a huge margin for the Kiwis and Tom Latham's 84 in the first innings helped set the tone for the visitors as they managed a decent 350.

In reply, England managed the same score. NZ had a better run in the second innings declaring at 454 for 8 and then skittle out their opposition for 255.

Kane Williamson was the surprise package with the ball picking up 3/15 to help register a massive win.