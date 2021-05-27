Eng vs NZ: Trent Boult's 3 best spells

Trent Boult and Tim Southee will be the one-two punch combo that can peg England back when the two sides meet at Lord's on June 2 in the first of their two-match Test series.

The former in particular can trouble England with his pace and swing. With the English conditions conducive for him to generate the swing and get it to curve both ways, Boult will undoubtedly be a threat to Joe Root and his men.

Of Boult's 281 Test wickets, 48 have come against England. Like Southee, England is one of the countries he has a six-wicket haul against. The other two oppositions are Windies and Sri Lanka.

Ahead of their tussle, we take a look at three of Boult's thunderbolt spells against England in the past.

#1 2018: Trent Boult's 6/32 at Auckland

Auckland had another Trent Boult special after his memorable 6/68 in 2013 against the same side. He and Southee combined to send England packing for just 58 in their first innings.

Boult picked up six wickets while Southee had four to his name. The spell tilted the match heavily in favor of the hosts and they won by an innings and 49 runs.

#2 2013: Trent Boult's 6/68 at Auckland

The drawn match saw Trent Boult garner the honors after picking up his six-for in the first innings to dismiss England for 204.

Put into bat first, NZ compiled a stiff 443 led by knocks from Peter Fulton (136) and Kane Williamson (91), while the rest of the batsmen chipped in with a bunch of 30s and 40s.

England had no response to Boult's express pace and were reduced to 72 for 5 before Root (45) and Matt Prior (73) set about rebuilding the innings.

It wasn't sufficient as the Kiwi had the last word with figures of 6/68.

#3 2015: Bags 5/85 at Lord's, but England win by 124 runs

Boult's second innings spell went in vain as the batting let NZ down.

After bagging a four-wicket haul in the first innings to hold England to 389, a marvelous spell in the second still saw England stack up 478 to set the Kiwis a target of 345.

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad each picked up three wickets to dent the NZ batting as they were bundled out for 220.

Fighting knocks by BJ Watling (59) and Corey Anderson (67) wasn't enough to see them through as they lost by 124 runs.