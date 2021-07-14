ENG vs PAK 2021: "Pakistan were mentally disintegrated after losing the 1st ODI" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has stated that he isn’t surprised with Pakistan being whitewashed 3-0 by a ‘B-grade’ England side. According to Raja, Pakistan weren’t in the right mental space after losing the first ODI and couldn’t handle the pressure.

Pakistan scored 331 for 9 in the third ODI in Birmingham. However, a whirlwind hundred from James Vince lifted England to a three-wicket victory.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja described the loss as a tough day for Pakistani cricket and its fans. The former Pakistan captain said:

“A B-grade team whitewashed Pakistan. I am not surprised with the result. Pakistan were mentally disintegrated after losing the first ODI. They could never recover from the shock. Headlines all over the world said that Pakistan lost to an England side assembled in two days due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Raja added:

“Before the second match, there was pressure on Pakistan as a loss would have cost them the series. And they made plenty of mistakes. This has become a trend in Pakistan cricket. They do not learn from mistakes. Instead, when the pressure is on, they double their mistakes. And so they handed over the series.”

Pakistan should have scored 350-360 in Birmingham: Ramiz Raja

As series wins go...



This one is up there 👏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvPAK 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/bxfYdzpa19 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 13, 2021

According to Raja, although Pakistan scored over 330 in the third and final ODI, it was still not enough since the pitch was an excellent one to bat on.

The former skipper opined that Pakistan were still around 30 runs short. Raja also lashed out at Pakistan’s bowling and fielding, terming it rubbish. He said:

“Coming into the final ODI, they were again under pressure, knowing a whitewash was looming. And so, despite Pakistan scoring 331, England chased down the target with ease. When you are mentally down, nobody in the world can help you unless you are able to help yourself. In such a situation, even a simple situation looks difficult. This is exactly what Pakistan showed in the final ODI. The fielding was rubbish. Catches were dropped, there were misfields and missed run outs.”

Raja elaborated further:

“As for the bowlers, I felt they conceded 320 of the 332 runs towards midwicket. They bowled half-trackers and bowling shorter lengths on such a simple pitch was inviting trouble. Pakistan did score 331 but the pitch was a lot better than that. This was a 350-360 pitch.”

Pakistan will now face England in a three-match T20I series, with the first game set to take place in Nottingham on July 16.

Edited by Samya Majumdar