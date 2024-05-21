ENG vs PAK 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series in India

The England vs Pakistan T20I series will begin tomorrow evening in Leeds. It is a four-match series between the finalists of the previous T20 World Cup. The four games will help both nations finalize their playing XIs for the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

Pakistan suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Ireland earlier this month, but they bounced back well by winning the series 2-1. The Babar Azam-led outfit will aim to continue their momentum against England.

Defending T20 World Cup champions England will aim to gain some momentum from this series ahead of their title defense in the Caribbean and USA. Before the England vs Pakistan T20I series gets underway, here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the four matches.

England vs Pakistan T20I series schedule 2024 (Timings in IST)

The first, third and fourth T20Is of this series will begin at 11 pm IST. The dates for the three matches are May 22, 28 and 30, respectively. Meanwhile, the second T20I will take place on May 25, starting at 7pm IST in Birmingham.

Here is the complete schedule:

1st T20I: Headingley, Leeds, May 22 - 11pm IST

2nd T20I: Edgbaston, Birmingham, May 25 - 7pm IST

3rd T20I: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, May 28 - 11pm IST

4th T20I: Kennington Oval, London, May 30 - 11pm IST

ENG vs PAK Telecast Channel List in India

FanCode owns the live streaming rights for the England vs Pakistan T20I series in India. The series will be live on TV as well, with Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD broadcasting all games in English commentary to Indian audiences.

Sony's live streaming platform Sony LIV will also stream the matches live to its subscribed users. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD, Sony LIV and FanCode.

Big names like Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi will be in action during the four T20Is. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top.

