“I always wanted to become an all-rounder” - Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has stated that he always wanted to become an all-rounder. He revealed that while he was away from the game for a couple of years due to injury, he worked hard on his batting skills at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC).

Hasan Ali has two half-centuries from 54 matches in ODIs. He smashed an unbeaten 20 off only seven balls against South Africa in Lahore in the deciding T20I of the series earlier this year.

Speaking about the improvement in his batting, Hasan Ali was quoted as telling PCB’s official website:

"I always wanted to become an all-rounder, and I am happy besides my bowling, I am contributing in a team with my batting as well. While I was away from cricket for two years due to injury, I worked on my batting especially hard-hitting ability at NHPC."

Hasan Ali impressed for Islamabad United in the recently-concluded PSL 2021, claiming 13 wickets in 10 games at a strike rate of 18.3 and an economy rate of under 7. He smashed 45 off only 16 balls in Eliminator 2 against Peshawar Zalmi, in a losing cause.

The fast bowler is part of the Pakistan squad for the limited-overs series in England. Pakistan will play three ODI matches and three T20Is in the UK, starting July 8. Speaking on the upcoming series, Hasan Ali said:

"The white-ball series against England is very important for us, as England are the World Champions in ODIs and are also the top-ranked side in T20Is. England has been always lucky to me, as I have my great memories from England tour in the past, winning ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 in England is on top of it."

Hasan Ali found himself embroiled in Younis Khan resignation controversy

Hasan Ali’s name cropped up in the wake of Younis Khan's shocking resignation as Pakistan batting coach ahead of the England tour. It was revealed that the pace bowler had a showdown with Younis when the team was in South Africa.

Apparently, Hasan Ali refused to take an ice bath, which angered the then Pakistan batting coach.

In a recent interaction on Bol News though, Younis cleared the air and stated that his fight with Hasan Ali had nothing to do with his resignation. He stated:

“Hasan Ali apologised to me, and I had forgiven him. To play up the Hasan Ali incident (and use it) as a possible reason for my resignation comes as a surprise to me.”

Younis also clarified that PCB’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Yasir Malik had requested him to speak to Hasan Ali about taking an ice bath.

