Jonny Bairstow notched up his career-best T20I score (86*) and helped England to chase down 180 in the first match of the series. Going into the contest, the Yorkshire native lost his favored opening position and had to bat in the middle order. Bairstow had to sacrifice his opening position to accommodate Jos Buttler in England's top order.

He excelled in the new role as he played a brilliant innings and took England safely over the finish line after they got off to a slow start to their innings (34-3 in 6 overs). Ben Stokes and Sam Curran were the other significant contributors to England's victory on Friday.

For South Africa, Faf du Plessis hit a half-century and continued his decent batting form. Left-arm spinner George Kinde impressed with the ball as he picked up two wickets off the top 3 batsmen in the English line-up.

It was a close contest, so both teams are not likely to make any significant changes to their playing XI's for the upcoming match on Sunday afternoon.

Boland Bank Park in Paarl is the venue for the second T20I of the series. This match will be the first international T20 to be played at this ground. In the domestic T20 games at the ground, 159 runs has been the average first innings total.

There have also been three scores in excess of 190 runs. The pitch will assist batters more than the bowlers and fans can expect another run-fest in the match.

South Africa have now lost 4 out of the last 5 T20Is they played against the England team. They will be keen to change this record and pick up a win to end their 3-match losing streak in T20Is against England.

Left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks was taken to the cleaners by Jonny Bairstow in the previous match, and he ended up conceding 56 runs in his four overs. The South Africa team management might look to replace him in the playing XI.

Advertisement

If match-fit and healthy, Anrich Nortje should ideally replace Hendricks as he was one of the standout performers in this year's IPL. Nortje was impressive during the tournament and picked up 22 wickets for the Delhi Capitals. Junior Dala and Sipamla are two other options that are available in case Nortje is not available for selection.

South Africa's batting line-up is likely to remain unchanged as they put on a decent performance in the first T20I. Faf du Plessis will continue to play the anchor role along with Rassie van der Dussen in the middle order. Klaasen and Pite van Biljon will be the enforcers in this side once again.

England arguably have the best T20 batting line-up in the world right now. Their batting order is replete with match-winners from top to bottom and there is no pressing need to make any changes in this department.

In the bowling department, Mark Wood might replace Tom Curran as the latter bowled a costly spell in the previous T20I. Curran gave away 55 runs in his 4-over spell and managed to pick up George Linde's wicket off the last ball in the first innings. Moeen Ali might continue to warm the bench for this match.

England's ideal XI:

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan

Advertisement

South Africa's ideal XI:

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi