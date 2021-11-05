ENG vs SA: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 39 of T20 World Cup 2021

Former T20 World Cup winners England will play their last Super 12 stage match against South Africa tomorrow evening in Sharjah. The Eoin Morgan-led outfit have been phenomenal at the mega event so far, recording four wins in the same number of matches.

Meanwhile, the Proteas have won three of their four matches and are on the verge of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals. If the West Indies defeat Australia in Abu Dhabi, a win will be enough for South Africa to qualify for the next round. However, if Australia win against the West Indies, things will get tougher for Temba Bavuma's men.

Before South Africa play their last Super 12 match against England tomorrow, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

ENG vs SA head-to-head stats

England lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against South Africa by 11-9. The Proteas were ahead until last year but England took the lead by whitewashing South Africa in a 3-match T20I series in 2020.

Speaking of the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, South Africa are ahead by 3-2.

ENG vs SA: Numbers you need to know before Match 39 of T20 World Cup 2021

Jos Buttler has scored the most runs (390) in England vs South Africa T20Is. The wicket-keeper batter has been in phenomenal form in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Among the current South African T20 World Cup squad members, Quinton de Kock has aggregated the highest number of runs (289) in T20I matches against England. Chris Jordan has bagged 15 wickets in England vs South Africa T20Is, the most by any bowler. His best figures have been 3/23.

Lungi Ngidi has dismissed 12 English batters in the shortest format of the game, the highest by any South African player. It will be interesting to see if he gets a place in the playing XI tomorrow.

