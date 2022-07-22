ENG vs. SA Prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

England and South Africa are set to face each other in the second match of the three-match ODI series on Friday, July 22, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Proteas, led by Keshav Maharaj, got off to a stupendous start in the white-ball series. On Tuesday, July 19, they defeated England by 62 runs at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Ben Stokes didn't have a memorable farewell outing for England. Neither did he end up on the winning side, nor did he put up a significant all-round show for the Brits. After England were put in to field first, Stokes failed to get a wicket and leaked 44 runs in five overs.

Thereafter, he scored five runs off 11 balls before Aiden Markram trapped him plumb in front. Rassie van der Dussen's 117-ball knock of 133 helped the visiting team score 333 for the loss of five wickets. Janneman Malan and Markram contributed with half-centuries.

Liam Livingstone looked the most effective English bowler, having picked up the wickets of van der Dussen and Markram. Markram and David Miller upped the ante by scoring 77 and 24* respectively. Malan scored 57 off 77 with five fours.

Thereafter, South Africa bowled England out for 271 in 46.5 overs. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow laid out the platform in the run-chase with a partnership of 102 for the opening wicket off 19 overs. Bairstow scored 63 runs off 71 balls with seven fours.

After Roy and Bairstow got out, Joe Root took charge and scored 86 runs off 77 balls with five fours and two sixes. But his valiant efforts went in vain. Anrich Nortje picked up four wickets to rock the English batting lineup, who were bundled out for 271.

Can South Africa (SA) beat England (ENG) in the second ODI?

England v South Africa - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

South Africa looked the better team in the first ODI as they outplayed their opponents in all three departments. England are currently in a transition phase after the departures of Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan. The Proteas will go into the next match as favorites, although not by a big margin

Prediction: South Africa (SA) to win the second ODI.

