ENG vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 4, 2024

England (ENG) and Scotland (SCO) will square off in the sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 4, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

England are coming into the T20 World Cup after a 2-0 win over Pakistan in a four-match T20I series in May. On the other hand, Scotland featured in the Netherlands Tri-nation T20I series and won only one out of four games while one game ended without a result.

Both teams will go head-to-head for the first time in this format.

Interestingly, England have never defeated a European nation at the T20 World Cup. They lost to the Netherlands in 2009 and 2014, and were disadvantaged in rain-affected matches against Ireland in 2010 and 2022.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you could opt for in the upcoming ENG vs SCO Dream11 match.

#3 Brad Currie (SCO) - 7.0 credits

Bradley Currie of Scotland (Credits: X/CricketScotland)

Brad Currie has been in fantastic form recently, taking 17 wickets in his last nine T20Is. Overall, he has 19 wickets in 11 matches, including a career-best spell of 5/13.

Currie will be eager to prolong his form in the upcoming ENG vs SCO Dream11 match and could prove to be crucial in your fantasy teams.

#2 Reece Topley (ENG) - 7.0 credits

England & Scotland Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Reece Topley had a decent season in IPL 2024, having picked up four wickets in as many games. He continued his form in the T20I series against Pakistan and took a three-wicket haul.

Topley will be looking to produce a similar performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup game and could play a key role in your fantasy teams.

#1 Mark Watt (SCO) - 7.5 credits

England & Scotland Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Mark Watt is a slow left-arm orthodox spinner who often picks up key wickets with his variations. He has played 63 T20Is and has taken 77 wickets for his nation.

Watt has been in good form in the last five T20Is, taking eight wickets while being economical as well. Given his experience and recent form, the 27-year-old could be a trump card in your ENG vs SCO Dream11 teams.

