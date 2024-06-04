ENG vs SCO Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Scotland 2024 T20 World Cup match

England will take on Scotland in match number six of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday, June 4. The Group B match will get underway at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

England are the defending champions in the T20 World Cup. They won their second title by defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the 2022 final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Englishmen, however, head into their title defense without the services of their star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Scotland booked their place in the 2024 T20 World Cup by clinching the European qualifiers. They won all six of their matches to finish top of the table. They beat West Indies by 42 runs in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup before going down to Ireland and Zimbabwe.

England vs Scotland head-to-head record in T20s

England and Scotland have never faced each other in a T20I to date. Both teams will be keen to kick off this new rivalry on a winning note.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by England: N/A

Matches won by Scotland: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

England vs Scotland head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

England and Scotland will meet in the T20 World Cup for the first time. Looking at the recent form of the two teams, England have won two and lost one of their last five matches, with two games being abandoned. Scotland have won two and lost two of their last five games, while one match was abandoned.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by England: N/A

Matches won by Scotland: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

When England met Scotland in an ODI for the last time

While England and Scotland have never clashed in T20Is, they have met five times in the one-day format, with the Englishmen winning three matches and Scotland one. One match between the two sides produced no result.

The two sides last met in a one-dayer in Edinburgh in June 2018, where Scotland won the match by six runs, registering their first win over England. Batting first, the Scots put up 371-5 on the board as Calum MacLeod hammered 140* off 94 balls.

In the chase, England were held to 365 in 48.5 overs despite Jonny Bairstow's 105 off 59 balls. For the bowling side, Mark Watt claimed 3-55, while Alasdair Evans and Richie Berrington picked up two scalps each.

