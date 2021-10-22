ENG vs WI: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 14 of T20 World Cup 2021

In a rematch of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 Final, defending champions West Indies will lock horns with England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow. The two teams will kick off their respective T20 World Cup 2021 campaigns with this fixture.

Although England and West Indies were the top two teams at the previous T20 World Cup, they have not had a memorable outing in warm-up matches this year. While the English side won one of their two warm-up games, West Indies lost their warm-up fixtures against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Kieron Pollard-led outfit will be keen to make a fresh start in the Super 12 round. Before West Indies take the field against England, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

ENG vs WI head-to-head stats

West Indies lead the head-to-head record against England by 11-7. The last time England played a T20I against the West Indies was on March 10, 2019 at Warner Park. England won that match by eight wickets.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in ICC T20 World Cup matches, West Indies lead England by 5-0. The English team will be keen to snap their losing streak tomorrow.

ENG vs WI: Numbers you need to know before Match 14 of T20 World Cup 2021

Chris Gayle has scored the most runs for West Indies in T20I matches against England. The southpaw has aggregated 409 runs in 13 innings.

English skipper Eoin Morgan has amassed 221 runs in 12 innings against the West Indies. The left-handed batter will be keen to return to form at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has dismissed 12 English batters in 12 matches, with his best T20I figures against the team being 3/37.

Adil Rashid is the leading wicket-taker for England in T20Is against the West Indies. The leg-spinner has accounted for 11 wickets in seven innings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee