ENG-W v IND-W 2021: County Ground, Bristol pitch history and weather conditions

India Women will play their first Test match in seven years at Bristol's County Ground. The Mithali Raj-led outfit will lock horns with hosts England Women from June 16 to 19.

The Indian women's cricket team will be high on confidence, having defeated the England women's team in their previous two away Test matches. The Indian women's team has an opportunity to complete a hat-trick of Test wins in the United Kingdom this week.

The pitch at Bristol's County Ground came under the scanner after Heather Knight stated that the women's Test will happen on a used pitch. This wicket was used for the T20 Blast fixture between Gloucestershire and Sussex last Friday. The pitch looked good for batting in that game as both teams scored more than 175 runs in their respective 20 overs.

Bristol has not hosted a men's Test nor witnessed a women's Test match this century. This venue hosted a few games of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where fast bowlers and batters equally dominated the proceedings.

Fans should expect the wicket at Bristol's County Ground to assist the pacers and the batters. Since the match will be played on a used surface, the spinners could also come into play.

County Ground, Bristol weather conditions for the one-off India Women vs England Women Test match

Scattered showers are predicted for the last three days of this Test match

The skies will be mostly sunny on the first day of this Test match. However, the rain gods could interrupt the proceedings during the last three days. Showers are predicted in Bristol for June 17, 18 and 19.

If rain interruptions are frequent, the one-off Test between England Women and India Women may end in a draw.

