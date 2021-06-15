ENG-W v IND-W 2021: India's predicted playing XI for the one-off Test

As the men prepare to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, India Women gear up to take part in an equally important encounter. For the first time in over 2,400 days, the women's team will contest a Test, against England Women in Bristol starting Wednesday, June 16.

India Women have named a strong squad for the clash. Shafali Verma received her maiden Test call-up, while exciting wicket-keeper Indrani Roy was named in a national side for the first time. Shikha Pandey and Taniya Bhatia, who missed out on the team's previous assignment against South Africa Women, returned to the squad.

India's squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

Here is India Women's predicted playing XI for the one-off Test against England Women.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

Who will open alongside Smriti Mandhana?

Indian T20I vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is a fixture at the top of the order, but the question of her opening partner remains.

Shafali Verma is an extremely exciting addition to the squad, with comparisons to Virender Sehwag's impact on the Test format already floating around. But the 17-year-old has never played a first-class game before, and could be thrown into the deep end if she opens the batting in Bristol.

India's other option, Jemimah Rodrigues, is in a nightmarish run of form. She has a highest score of 30 in her last ten innings, with seven of those ending in single digits. This is a tough choice to make for India, with Priya Punia being another option.

India Women might just go in with Verma, despite her being a greenhorn at this level and in this format. It remains to be seen how she adjusts to what will undoubtedly be her biggest challenge yet.

Middle Order: Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia (wk)

The New Zealand series saw India Women Test captain Mithali Raj pile on the runs

The middle order picks itself. The experienced trio of captain Mithali Raj, Punam Raut and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur rounds off an imposing top five, with skilled wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia following them.

Raut has an excellent record in the two Tests she has played, with an average of 48.66 and a high score of 130. Raj's credentials need no introduction, while Kaur will look to build on her poor Test numbers so far. Bhatia, who is renowned for her ability with the gloves on, will want to prove herself in front of the stumps as well.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule