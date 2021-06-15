When and where to watch the One-off England Women vs India Women Test match?

The one-off England Women vs India Women Test match will commence tomorrow in Bristol. The game will begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time) and will kick off the Indian women's cricket team's lengthy tour of the United Kingdom.

The hosts will start as the favorites to win the match having played Test cricket as recently as 2019. In comparison, the visitors last played a Test match in 2014. However, the Indian women's team will be confident having emerged victorious in their previous two Test matches on English soil.

Mithali Raj and co. will take the field at the County Ground in Bristol, with the aim of completing a hat-trick of Test victories in the United Kingdom. With the England Women vs India Women Test match set to begin tomorrow, here's a look at the game's telecast and live streaming details.

Sony LIV to live stream the England Women vs India Women Test match in India

Smriti Mandhana will be one of the players to watch in the England Women vs India Women Test match

Sony Sports Network has secured the rights to telecast and live stream the England Women vs India Women Test match in India. Hence, the live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD, while fans can enjoy the live stream of this one-off Test match on the Sony LIV app or website as well.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the England Women vs India Women Test match on Sky Sports.

India: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

It will be interesting to see if the Indian women's cricket team can record another Test win against the England women's team in the upcoming game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra