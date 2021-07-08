ENG-W v IND-W head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the T20I series

After winning the final ODI against England Women, India Women will aim to continue in the same vein when they cross swords with the same rivals in the T20I format.

England Women and India Women faced off thrice in the shortest format of the game last year. The two sides recorded a win each, while their ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal match was abandoned due to rain.

Coming to recent performances, India Women suffered a 1-2 defeat in their previous T20I series against South Africa. Meanwhile, England Women are on an eight-match winning streak in the T20Is. They blanked West Indies 5-0 at home and followed it up with a 3-0 clean sweep of the Kiwis in New Zealand.

Having defeated India Women in the ODI series recently, England Women will start as the favorites to win the upcoming T20I series. Here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats before the series begins.

England Women vs India Women head-to-head stats

#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet is confident of getting back to form with the bat in the T20I series against England 💪 💪#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ta6x38EdU1 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 8, 2021

England Women have dominated India Women in the T20I arena. The two teams have played 19 T20I matches, where the England Women have emerged victorious in 15 games.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in the last five meetings, England Women lead India Women by 3-1.

England Women vs India Women: Numbers you need to know before their T20I series

"You've shown immense patience and worked as hard as you could to make your place in this team permanent."@KBrunt26 presented Amy Jones her 50th ODI cap in our game on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/N7XtyCd3rv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 7, 2021

India's off-spin bowler Deepti Sharma has scalped nine wickets in eight T20I matches against England Women. Among the batters, Smriti Mandhana has scored 317 runs in ten T20I knocks against the English side.

Medium-fast bowler Katherine Brunt has been the most successful bowler (19 wickets) for England Women in T20I matches against India Women. Meanwhile, Danni Wyatt has scored 333 runs in 12 T20I innings versus against India.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee