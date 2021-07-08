When and where to watch England women vs. India women T20I series?

India women will play their final series of the England tour this week. The three-match T20I series between India women and England women will get underway this Friday in Northampton.

The first and third T20I matches of this series will be day/night games, while the second one will start at 2:30 PM Local Time. Here's a look at the schedule for this T20I series.

1st T20I - July 9, 11:00 PM IST, Northampton (6:30 PM Local Time)

2nd T20I - July 11, 7:00 PM IST, Hove (2:30 PM Local Time)

3rd T20I - July 14, 11:00 PM IST, Chelmsford (6:30 PM Local Time)

Sony LIV to live stream the England women vs. India women T20I series in India

England women beat India women 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

Like the one-off Test and three ODIs of this tour, cricket fans in India can enjoy the England women vs. India women T20I series on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV, while the three T20Is will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will have live coverage of the England women vs. India women T20I series.

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

UK: Sky Sports

India women have recorded only one win in their last five T20I matches against England women

#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet is confident of getting back to form with the bat in the T20I series against England 💪 💪#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ta6x38EdU1 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 8, 2021

India women have struggled a bit in T20Is against England women. Their previous meeting came in the 2020 T20 World Cup semifinals, where India women progressed to the summit clash after rain did not allow any action on the field.

In a tri-series played before the T20 World Cup, both teams recorded a win against each other, whereas in the two T20Is before that, England women registered two victories against the Women in Blue.

It will be exciting to see if Harmanpreet Kaur's team can improve its T20I record against England women.

