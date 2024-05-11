ENG-W vs PAK-W 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch England vs Pakistan women T20I series in India

The England vs Pakistan women's T20I series will start today (May 11) in Birmingham. The three-match T20I series will be followed by three ODIs. Both teams will aim to use this series to finalize their combinations for the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to happen later this year in Bangladesh.

Pakistan have struggled against England in recent women's T20I matches. England have won each of their last five T20Is against the Women in Green. It will be interesting to see if they can keep that streak going.

Some big names in women's cricket like Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Muneeba Ali, Sophie Ecclestone, Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana will be in action during the England vs Pakistan women's T20I series. Here's a look at the schedule and broadcast details for the three T20Is.

England vs Pakistan women's T20I series 2024 schedule (Timings in IST)

The three-match series will take place from May 11 to 19. The start time for the first and third match is 7 pm IST while the second T20I is scheduled to begin at 11 pm IST. Here is the complete schedule:

1st T20I: May 11, Birmingham, 7 pm IST

2nd T20I: May 17, Northampton, 11 pm IST

3rd T20I: May 19, Leeds, 7 pm IST

ENG-W vs PAK-W T20I Telecast Channel List in India

Sony Pictures Sports Network owns the rights to broadcast England women's matches to Indian audiences. The England vs Pakistan women's T20I series will be live on Sony Sports channels and Sony LIV. Live streaming will also be available on FanCode.

In the United Kingdom, this series will be live on Sky Cricket and BBC Two while radio coverage will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD (TV), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

The UK: BBC Two and Sky Cricket.

