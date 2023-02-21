ENG-W vs PAK-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before England vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

England Women will play their final group-stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 today against Pakistan Women. The Heather Knight-led outfit currently hold the number one position in the Group 2 points table with three wins in three matches. They will aim to maintain their 100% win record.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the race to the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinals. They have won only one of their three matches so far. The Women in Green will try to sign off on a winning note.

Before today's T20 World Cup match begins, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between England Women and Pakistan Women in T20I cricket.

ENG-W vs PAK-W head-to-head record in T20Is

England Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Pakistan Women by 13-1. The two nations have met in 14 T20Is, with the Women in Green winning only one of them.

ENG-W vs PAK-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

England Women lead Pakistan Women by 4-0 in the Women's T20 World Cup matches. The Women in Green have never beaten the English team on the grand stage.

Last 5 ENG-W vs PAK-W matches

England Women have emerged victorious in their last five T20I matches against Pakistan Women. Here is a short summary of those five games:

ENG-W (158/7) beat PAK-W (116) by 42 runs, Feb 28, 2020. ENG-W (170/3) beat PAK-W (144/5) by 26 runs, Dec 20, 2019. ENG-W (185/5) beat PAK-W (101/9) by 84 runs, Dec 19, 2019. ENG-W (154/4) beat PAK-W (125) by 29 runs, Dec 17, 2019. ENG-W (170/5) beat PAK-W (113/7) by 57 runs, Jul 6, 2016.

Will Pakistan Women end their losing streak in T20I matches against England Women today? Share your views in the comments box below.

