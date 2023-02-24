ENG-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final 2 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

England Women will take on South Africa Women in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, February 24. The winner of the match will meet Australia in the final. The Aussies defeated India by five runs in the first semi-final.

England topped Group B with eight points, winning all four of their matches. They began their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket triumph over West Indies and followed it up with a four-wicket win over Ireland.

England recovered from a poor start against India to register a 11-run victory. They continued their unbeaten run with a 114-run hammering of Pakistan. England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (176 runs) is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament, while left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has starred with eight scalps in four games.

Despite finishing equal on points (4) with New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A, hosts South Africa sneaked into the semi-finals on the basis of having a superior net-run rate. They began the tournament with a shock upset at the hands of Sri Lanka.

A clinical 10-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in their last group game, though, ensured a semi-final berth for South Africa.

ENG-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final 2 telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final 2 will be available on the Star Sports Network. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

According to the Star Sports TV Guide, the ENG-W vs SA-W Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match will be live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

ICC @ICC



What a match that was in Cape Town



: bit.ly/AUSvIND-T20WC



#AUSvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp Australia survived a tense finish to beat India!What a match that was in Cape Town Australia survived a tense finish to beat India!What a match that was in Cape Town 👏📝: bit.ly/AUSvIND-T20WC#AUSvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp https://t.co/UcjLgQvreV

The live streaming of the England-South Africa T20 World Cup semi-final will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

When is the final of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The winner of the England vs South Africa semi-final 2 clash will meet Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Poll : 0 votes