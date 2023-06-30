England A Women vs Australia A Women, 2nd One Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England A Women prepare to take on Australia A Women once again in the second one-day match of the 3-match one-day series on June 30. The game will take place at Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough and will start at 3:30 PM IST. Australia A Women are already 1-0 up and have one eye on sealing the series.

Tess Flintoff, Georgia Wareham, and Nicole Faltum made significant contributions with the bat scoring 70(48), 67(81), and 57(60) respectively. Australia A Women ended the first innings with a competitive total of 273. England A Women batters made some starts but a regular fall of wickets towards the backend of the innings curtailed England’s innings to 232.

Georgia Wareham and Amanda-Jade Wellington shared eight wickets between them and went only at 5.67 RPO to derail England A Women well short of their required target.

England-A-W have a daunting challenge ahead of them as they are in desperate need of an equalizer to stay in the hunt.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Match Details

Match: England A Women vs Australia A Women, 2nd One Day Match, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, on Friday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

England A Women vs Australia A Women Pitch Report

After the conclusion of the first one-day match, we learn that runs on the board is definitely a big bonus. We witnessed how England A Women’s team floundered while chasing 274. The pitch will certainly get slower as the game progresses which can make batting very difficult. Anything between 250-280 would be a match-winning score on this track.

The toss-winning skipper should look to bat first and get sufficient runs on the board to dismantle the opposition cheaply.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Weather Report

The weather at Loughborough on matchday will be fairly cloudy with a minor chance of a downpour. The average temperature would vary between 18 C and 15 C suggesting that the weather may slightly be on the chiller side. Wind speeds are expected to clock at 24 km/hr.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Probable Xl

England A Women

Probable Xl

Bess Heath (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Danielle Gibson, Grace Scrivens, Freya Davies, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Paige Scholfield

Australia A Women

Probable Xl

Nicole Faltum (wk), Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson, Charli Knott, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tess Flintoff, Maitlan Brown, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke

England A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction

Australia Women A completed a dominating victory over England Women A in the preceding one-day series fixture. They have made a reasonable comeback in the first match after being whitewashed in the recently concluded T20 series. Although they are not playing in home conditions, Australia Women A certainly have the winning momentum behind them.

England Women A on the other hand have a fight in their hand as they battle to stay alive in the series.

Prediction: Australia Women A to win the match.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

