England announce 30-man training squad for Test series against West Indies

England have announced a 30-man training squad for the upcoming 3-Test series against the West Indies.

Moeen Ali has found a place in the squad and eight uncapped players have made the cut.

England Players Train At Trent Bridge

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named 30 players for their behind-closed-doors training group on Wednesday. This group will live and train at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, leading up to the 3-match series against the West Indies.

The squad is a fine mix of youth and experience and also consists of some surprise picks. There are a total of eight players uncapped at the Test level- Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Ollie Robinson and Amar Virdi, of which the last five are yet to appear for England in any format.

The most evident inclusion is that of Moeen Ali, who was not part of the England Test squad for the last three series that they played.

"Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training in preparation for the Test series against the West Indies," national selector Ed Smith said in a statement.

30-man England squad

Squad: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

This squad will play a three-day practice match which will commence on 1st July amongst themselves, after which a decision will be taken on the squad composition for the first Test match.

Ben Stokes is expected to lead the team, as Joe Root will miss the first Test due to the birth of his child. The series will consist of three Tests at two bio-secure stadiums- the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester- over a span of seven weeks.

Meanwhile, the West Indies squad arrived at Southampton on June 9, and are training while also simultaneously serving their 3-week quarantine period.

This series was initially scheduled to be played in June but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule:

1st Test: July 8-12 at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

2nd Test: July 16-21 at Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd Test: July 24-28 at Old Trafford, Manchester