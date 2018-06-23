England vs Australia 2018: 5 players who could help revive Australian Cricket

Can these players help Australia on its road to redemption?

Australian team has looked flat against England

Australian cricket is going through one of it's toughest phase post the sandpaper gate incident. The absence of Steven Smith and David Warner, both of whom were banned for a year by Cricket Australia owing to their involvement in the ball tampering scandal, has clearly affected the Australian team as they have looked completely out of sorts in the ongoing ODI series against England.

Taking nothing away from the strong England side, the Kangaroos haven't posted any serious challenge in the series. In the third ODI at Trent Bridge, England blasted a record 481 runs against a blunt-looking Australian bowling attack. The Australian team is looking for an inspiration from somewhere and the senior players in the side will need to put their hands up.

Smith and Warner might still play next year's World Cup, but Australia, not relying on it, should build a strong core of players. Some of the senior players will need to step up and take the added responsibility of getting the Australian team back on track.

Here we look at five such players who can help revive Australian Cricket.