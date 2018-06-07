There's a difference between banter and abuse, says Justin Langer

Paine and Langer want to bring back the fun element to banter

The Australian team has arrived in England to take on the hosts for an ODI series and newly appointed coach Justin Langer is trying to walk the extra mile to wipe off the scourge of ball tampering which has tainted the image of his side.

Responding to reporters, Langer drove home the point that his side will not be quiet on the field and will engage in banter, but it will never go adrift and venture into hurling abuses.

"Everyone talks about this word 'sledging', but there's a difference between banter and abuse," Langer said.

"Abuse is no good - it doesn't matter if you're off the field or on the field, there's no room for it ever. But there's plenty of room for banter, or what we call sledging. It's a fun part of the game," he further added.

Tim Paine, the captain too nodded on and said that his side are not willing to be quiet and give the opponents a free pass and that they know what's right and wrong which will help them in exerting pressure on opposition teams and players, but there will be an element of respect to everything they say and do.

Australia are without David Warner and Steve Smith, their two best batsmen and to make matters worse for the visitors, their bowling attack too looks depleted with the injury to Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has been added to the support staff and he will now assist Justin Langer which might just be what this Australian team needs.

The Australian team is well aware that they will receive hostile treatment from the English crowd and this is where Ponting can step in and ease off emotions and work with the players.