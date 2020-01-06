England Cricket Team: Rory Burns' injury has created a massive void at the top

In Rory Burns, England had finally found a quality opener

Back in 2011, England climbed to the top of ICC Test rankings following an incredible series victory over India. Andrew Strauss and company were sensational and many label that English line-up as the greatest of this century. The side was blessed with world-class players and it won't be wrong to say that every member of that squad was phenomenal. The side was famous for scoring heaps of runs and their openers - Sir Andrew Strauss and Sir Alastair Cook were responsible for scoring a great percentage of those runs. The duo was considered amongst the best and the fact remains that the English selectors have been craving for such a lethal combination at the top ever since Strauss retired.

Cook partnered with several batsmen at the top ranging from Alex Hales to Nick Compton but the truth is that none of those batsmen could solidify their position in the side. Cook's departure from the set-up meant that the selectors now had the double headache of finding not just one but two quality opening batsmen who could face the moving red ball at the top.

It was then when they found Rory Burns, the man who cemented his position in the side following an impressive showing at the 2019 Ashes series. The Englishman's calmness was appreciated and the fans were truly ecstatic as they now had a decent opener in their side. Having scored 824 runs in 12 Tests, Burns concluded 2019 as England's second-highest run-getter behind Joe Root, an impressive feat indeed.

But just when it seemed like England's top-order woes are in control out came Rory Burns' injury news which created a shock wave amongst the ardent followers of English cricket. The side is in South Africa currently for a 4-match Test series. The Proteas won the first Test by 107 runs and the visitors face an uphill battle of getting back in the series now that Rory Burns has been ruled out for the remainder of the tour.

Rory Burns had an impressive Ashes at home

Burns may have just 15 Tests under his belt but the fact that he was getting better with each passing match is there to be noted. The way he played in the historic Ashes series this year earned a lot of applauds simply because the avid fans of English cricket now had a reliable opener to rely upon in the post-Cook era. The reason why England's ODI side has been so successful in recent times is because of their consistency and the balance in the team, few things which seem missing in the Test set-up.

Burns is a good player who would've surely been a huge part of England's tour but with him being ruled out, there is a massive void at the top of England's batting line up.

