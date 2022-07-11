England Lions vs South Africa, 1st One-Day Warm Match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The England Lions and South Africa are set to cross swords in the first of their two One-Day warm-up matches on Tuesday (July 12) at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

The England Lions, led by Tom Abell, have a strong squad at their disposal. Tom Banton and Stephen Eskanazi have the potential to take apart any bowling attack. Will Smeed has shown that he has immense talent in The Hundred and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Benny Howell is one of their most experienced all-rounders, having plied his trade all around the world. Rehan Ahmed recently played the U19 World Cup and the leg-spinner is being touted as one of the most promising leg-spinners in England.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



Watch that and plenty more right here bit.ly/3yq3DWl



#BePartOfIt #Proteas stand-in ODI captain Keshav Maharaj lets you know how he packs for a 2-month tourWatch that and plenty more right here #Proteas stand-in ODI captain Keshav Maharaj lets you know how he packs for a 2-month tour 😂Watch that and plenty more right here 🔗bit.ly/3yq3DWl#BePartOfIt https://t.co/Uu3QCTnCvI

South Africa, captained by Keshav Maharaj, also have some genuine match-winners in their ranks. The Proteas need to decide who among Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne and Reeza Hendricks should open the batting alongside Quinton de Kock in the ODI series.

Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are two of their prime spin-bowling options. Rassie van der Dussen has the best ODI batting average in the history of ODI cricket. David Miller is also in jaw-dropping form and his role is expected to be important for South Africa.

England Lions vs South Africa Match Details

Match: England Lions vs South Africa, 1st One-Day Warm Match, South Africa tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 12, Tuesday, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

England Lions vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch in Taunton is generally a sporting one. An overly high-scoring encounter may not be on the cards. Winning the toss and electing to field first should be the way forward for both teams.

England Lions vs South Africa Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures are expected to be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

England Lions vs South Africa Probable XIs

England Lions

Squad

Tom Banton (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell (C), Benny Howell, Rehan Ahmed, Jake Lintott, Sam Hain, Ben Duckett, Adam Hose, Will Smeed, Sam Cook, David Payne, George Scrimshaw

South Africa

Squad

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj (C), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaard Williams

*All members of the squad are allowed to take part since it's a warm-up match.

England Lions vs South Africa Match Prediction

South Africa are the clear favorites to win the match. But the Proteas can't afford to undermine some of the most talented cricketers in the opposition. Players in the England Lions are fresh from playing in the ongoing T20 Blast.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Quinton de Kock score a half-century? Yes No 6 votes so far