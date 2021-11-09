England to play 2 additional T20Is during white-ball tour of Pakistan in September-October 2022

The England cricket team will play two more T20Is in addition to the originally planned five matches during their tour of Pakistan in September-October 2022.

England will again visit Pakistan in November-December following the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia to play three Tests as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The decision was made after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja in Lahore.

The ECB chief has flown down to Pakistan to mend cricketing ties between the two countries, which were affected following England’s decision to pull out of the tour of Pakistan in October citing the mental health of players.

Following the meeting, ECB chief Harrison was quoted as saying in a PCB press release:

“Myself and ECB’s Senior Director Martin Darlow visited Lahore to talk face to face with the PCB around some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks, leading to the cancelation of our tour in October. We also wanted to discuss the future as the two boards have a historic relationship and want to move the agenda towards a forward-looking one as opposed to one looking back.”

Confirming the schedule for England’s tour of Pakistan next year, Harrison revealed:

“We’re happy to announce that we’ll play two extra white-ball T20Is on our men’s tour of Pakistan in September/October 2022. We will then return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia to complete the Test match element of that tour. This is just to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan cricket to getting England teams, men’s and women’s teams, eventually playing in Pakistan at home.”

England and Pakistan have both qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. While the Englishmen will face New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semi in Dubai on Thursday.

“Mind-boggling how they’ve produced so many match-winners” - PCB chairman praises England

PCB Chairman Raja also expressed happiness at England agreeing to play extra matches during their visit next year. He was quoted as saying:

“We are excited that England have committed to playing two additional T20Is as part of their white-ball tour in September/October in 2022. We put in lot of efforts to make sure that all visiting teams are comfortable in Pakistan.”

Praising the England cricket team for the rise in their stature over the last few years, he added:

“England have got a great team and it’s mind-boggling how they’ve produced so many match-winners in a span of about five to seven years. They play very engaging and attractive cricket, which is fantastic for the fans and a big advertisement of the game.”

England’s tour of Pakistan has been confirmed just a day after the PCB revealed that Australia will be visiting the country for a full tour in March 2022. This will be Australia’s first visit to Pakistan since 1998.

