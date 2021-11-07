T20 World Cup 2021: When and where is the next T20 WC?

The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup is currently underway in the UAE. The tournament's semifinals will begin on November 10. England, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan have made it to the last four of this year's T20 World Cup.

Indian cricket team failed to make it past the Super 12 stage despite having a star-studded squad. Indian fans were left disappointed with their team's performance.

The Men in Blue, however, will have an opportunity to win the ICC T20 World Cup next year as Australia get ready to host the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#T20WorldCup #India Unfortunately, India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 ends in the Super 12s stage. Unfortunately, India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 ends in the Super 12s stage.#T20WorldCup #India https://t.co/KTDgDOrcxM

Australia were scheduled to host the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed the tournament to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, and the first one to be hosted by Australia.

When will ICC T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup will begin on October 16. The final of the tournament will take place on November 13. Like the 2021 T20 World Cup, 16 teams will compete next year as well. A total of 45 matches will be played from October 16 to November 13.

Has Team India qualified for ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

The Indian cricket team has earned a direct entry to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 round

The ICC recently announced that India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England and South Africa have earned a direct ticket to the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage by finishing in the top 8 of rankings. They will join hosts Australia in the second round of the competition.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, two-time champions West Indies and 2014 T20 World Cup winners Sri Lanka will have to play in Round 1 along with Namibia, Scotland and four other qualifiers.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava