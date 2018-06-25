England players achieve signifcant gains in latest ICC ODI rankings

After the 5-0 whitewash, England players enjoyed movement up the order in the updated ICC ODI rankings.

Buttler was one of the English players to make significant gains

Post their 5-0 clean sweep over a hapless Australian side, the England team saw the results of their whitewash in the latest ICC ODI rankings, achieving significant personal gains after consolidating their position as the No.1 ranked ODI team.

Jonny Bairstow, who compiled exactly 300 runs and was the second-highest run-getter in the series a hundred and a fifty apiece, moved up four places to be at the 11th spot, while Jason Roy, who made four more runs in than Bairstow and was the No.1 run-scorer, broke into the top-20, gaining three points.

One of the England players to slip was skipper Joe Root, who had a below-par series, managing only 104 runs in five innings, moving down three places to settle at No.6. Interestingly, India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Ross Taylor moved up the order to compensate for the change.

In the bowlers' rankings, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, who had a fruitful tournament, bagging 12 wickets each from five games, also made significant gains. While Ali moved as many as 12 positions to be No.13, leg-spinner Rashid moved up three places to be joint-eight with India's Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here are the complete rankings:

BATTING

#1 Virat Kohli - 909

#2 Babar Azam - 813

#3 David Warner - 803

#4 Rohit Sharma - 799

#5 Ross Taylor - 785

#6 Joe Root - 784

#7 Quinton de Kock - 783

#8 Faf du Plessis - 782

#9 Kane Williamson - 778

#10 Shikhar Dhawan - 769

--------------------------------------

BOWLING

#1 Jasprit Bumrah - 787

#2 Rashid Khan - 763

#3 Hasan Ali - 711

#4 Trent Boult - 699

#5 Josh Hazlewood - 696

#6 Imran Tahir - 683

#7 Kagiso Rabada - 679

#8 Yuzvendra Chahal - 667

#9 Adil Rashid - 667

#10 Chris Woakes - 663