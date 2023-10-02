England's 5 highest wicket-takers in ODI World Cups ft. Chris Woakes

Defending champions England come into the World Cup 2023 in India as one of the firm favorites and understandably so, given they have almost all their bases covered. The fact that more than half of the current squad was a part of the team that won the title in 2019 speaks volumes about the experience they have.

While England won their first ODI World Cup in 2019 and had some underwhelming campaigns in the years prior, they did have some quality bowlers who stepped up on the big stage and kept them in the hunt in several editions of the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest wicket-takers for England in the history of ODI World Cups:

#5 Chris Woakes - 21 wickets

One of the most underrated bowlers at the moment, Chris Woakes has proven time and again just how important he is to the England team across formats. While he may not have the express pace, Woakes' ability to nip the ball both ways makes him handy in big games.

He has picked up 21 wickets in 16 games in ODI World Cups at an economy rate of 5.54. His best figures in the tournament came in the semifinal against Australia for years ago, where he picked figures of 3/20. If Woakes has a decent tournament in India, Woakes could glide up the ranks in this list.

#4 Andrew Flintoff - 23 wickets

Given how much Andrew Flintoff loved the big stage in his hay days, it shouldn't surprise many that he is a part of this list. Apart from being an explosive batter, Flintoff was also a genuine wicket-taker and his stats speak volumes about the same.

In 18 ODI World Cup matches, Flintoff picked 23 wickets at a sensational economy rate of just 3.93. His best bowling figures came against Ireland in 2007 World Cup (4/43).

#3 James Anderson - 27 wickets

Veteran pacer James Anderson was phased out of England's ODI plans following their horror show in the 2015 World Cup. However, Anderson was still effective in whatever games he was a part of in the showpiece event.

In 25 matches, Anderson picked up 27 wickets at an economy rate of 5.17 with best bowling figures of 4/25. He is still not showing any signs of slowing down with the red-ball, prolonging his Test career.

#2 Phil DeFritas - 29 wickets

After Ian Botham, Phil DeFritas was the one that England looked at as the potential star all-rounder. while he couldn't quite fill the big shoes of Botham, DeFritas did have an impressive showing in World Cups, going all the way to the final with England in the 1992 edition.

In 22 World Cup matches, DeFritas picked up 29 wickets at an economy rate of just 3.95 with best figures of 3/28.

#1 Ian Botham - 30 wickets

The great Ian Botham still remains on top of the list with 30 wickets from 21 World Cup games for England. The charismatic figure that he was, Botham often managed to get the best out of himself as well as the team, reaching the final of the 1992 World Cup.

His best World Cup performance wth the ball was when he picked up 4/31 against Australia Down Under. He also scored a 53 in the same match, showing just how valuable he was as an all-rounder.