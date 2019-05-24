×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England's ODI performances post 2015 World Cup: Can they clinch the CWC 2019 title?

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
69   //    24 May 2019, 21:31 IST

Can Morgan lead his men to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph?
Can Morgan lead his men to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph?

England have seen a dramatic turnaround in fortunes since the previous edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which was held in Australia and New Zealand. They are currently the World No.1 ODI side and are the favorites to win their first ever ODI World Cup.

They finished a disappointing 5th in Pool A in the 2015 edition of the World Cup and failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

England Since 2015 (ODIs)

Games Played: 88

Games Won: 58

Games Lost: 23

Games Tied: 1

NR: 6

England have simply been unassailable in the ODI format and hold an upper hand over all oppositions they have faced since the 2015 World Cup.

Their opening pair has been one of their biggest strengths and their strong middle order is another one of their assets.

Advertisement

Led by Eoin Morgan, England has played some fearless cricket over the past couple of years and succeeded in both home and overseas conditions.

Their pace bowling attack seems starkly different from what it was in 2015 with only Chris Woakes remaining from that squad.

England have made a name for themselves after their recent efforts with the bat. Their entire side has been a batting powerhouse and they have posted totals in excess of 300 with ease and broke the longstanding record of the highest score in ODIs when they smashed 481 against Australia, courtesy of a whirlwind knock from Jonny Bairstow and some able support from the others.

X-Factor Players

Ben Stokes is one of the lynchpins in the England squad and the all-rounder has already made a huge name for himself as one of the best all-rounders in the world. He along with a few other players have filled the void left by Ian Bell and Ravi Bopara.

Jason Roy is a fresh burst of energy every time England walk out to the field and the opener has flourished up top and provided England with a rollicking start almost in every innings.

Jofra Archer's late surge into the international stage is a welcome occurrence for England and he certainly has a big future with the side. This young pace bowler will feature in his first major fixture in the World Cup and will be an X-Factor for the side.

World Cup 2019

England have a huge chance of lifting the World Cup in front of their home fans and their squad is one of the most well-balanced and in-form squads out of all the teams.

England Squad for the World Cup: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, James Vince, Tom Curran.

The hosts are the favorites to win the World Cup and come off a whitewash over Pakistan in the recently concluded ODI series.

They will take on Australia and Afghanistan on May 25th and May 27th respectively for 2 warm-up fixtures before taking on South Africa for the opener on May 30.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket South Africa Cricket Jonny Bairstow Jos Buttler
Advertisement
CWC 2015: The five best stories of the tournament
RELATED STORY
5 Bowling greats who could retire post the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019 News: England announce final squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Wet blanket on a potential humdinger of the 1992 World Cup Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
Cricket history: The iconic moment that kicked off South Africa's World Cup woes
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: English roller-coaster spins and swings again at World Cup 2011
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: The Oval
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 5 Nations who have won the most number of World Cup matches
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us