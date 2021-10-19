England Squad for T20 World Cup: Full list of England players for T20 World Cup 2021

Reigning 50-over World Cup champions England will be keen to win their second ICC T20 World Cup title when they take the field in the Middle East this year. Eoin Morgan will captain the English side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, England lost to the West Indies in the final. Interestingly, the English team will open its campaign this year against the Men in Maroon in a rematch of the 2016 T20 World Cup Final.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named a strong English squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. Here is the full list of players who will play for England at the upcoming mega event:

England team for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Why are Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer not playing in ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Ben Stokes has taken a break from cricket for his mental well-being

Meanwhile, three star English all-rounders will miss the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Ben Stokes, who conceded four sixes off four balls in the final over of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 summit clash, has taken a break from the sport for his mental well-being.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran will miss the competition due to their respective injuries. Archer has been on a long injury break, while Curran got injured during his IPL 2021 stint with the Chennai Super Kings.

England definitely have a challenge on their hands to perform at the mega event in the absence of their top three T20 all-rounders.

