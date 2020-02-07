×
England to support South Africa’s cancer cause by wearing pink kits

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 07 Feb 2020, 12:41 IST

South Africa v England - 1st ODI
South Africa v England - 1st ODI

Every year, South Africa plays a 'Pink Day' match in order to raise funds for breast cancer charities and the second ODI against England will be the ninth time that a Pink Day match will be played.

However, it will be the first time that an opposing team will also support the cause by wearing similar pink kits, as England have decided to show full support to the Proteas for this initiative. Funds raised from the ODI will go towards the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

“We’ve been proud to supply South Africa with pink jerseys for the past four years and to have both teams stepping out in special jerseys for the first time will be a special moment,” kit supplier New Balance’s head of cricket Liam Burns said.

These limited edition England kits will be available for sale in official England and Wales Cricket Board store from Friday.

The first ODI was a rather one-sided affair as South Africa comfortably overcame a weak-looking England bowling attack. A century from skipper Quinton de Kock and a well-made 98 from Temba Bavuma ensured that South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the series.

While the Proteas will be looking to wrap up the series with another win, the defending World Champions will look to bounce back and take the series into a decider in the final ODI.

Published 07 Feb 2020, 12:41 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket England vs South Africa Head to Head South Africa vs England 2019-20 Teams & Squads
