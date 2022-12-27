England to tour Bangladesh in March 2023 for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is 

England will visit Bangladesh for a white-ball tour in March 2023. The two sides are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, beginning on March 1. This marks the first instance of the two teams playing a bilateral T20I series against each other.

The current ODI and T20 champions are slated to visit the subcontinent following their tour of South Africa.

The set of overseas assignments marks skipper Jos Buttler's maiden challenge in bilateral cricket ever since taking charge of the side in July 2022.

They are scheduled to play a couple of warm-up matches to get accustomed to the conditions. England's first tour of Bangladesh in over six years will officially kick-start with a three-match ODI series.

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, is set to host the first two matches while the action shifts to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram for the third and final game.

As far as the T20Is are concerned, the first one will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram while the rest is touted to take place in the capital city, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The world champions were scheduled to tour Bangladesh in 2021 ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, both boards mutually agreed to postpone the tour due to the scheduling conflict amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming tour arguably comes at a good time for both sides. The defending champions could use a solid outing in subcontinent conditions in a bid to prepare for their title defense at the 2023 ODI World Cup, which takes place in India.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be on the lookout to proclaim and extend their dominance at home. They recently emerged victorious over India by a 2-1 margin in the three-match ODI series in December 2022.

Schedule for England's tour of Bangladesh 2023

Three-match ODI series

1st ODI: Bangladesh v England, 1 March, SBNCS, Dhaka

2nd ODI: Bangladesh v England, 3 March, SBNCS, Dhaka

3rd ODI: Bangladesh v England, 6 March, ZACS, Chattogram

Three-match T20I series

1st T20I: Bangladesh v England, 9 March, ZACS, Chattogram

2nd T20I: Bangladesh v England, 12 March, SBNCS, Dhaka

3rd T20I: Bangladesh v England, 14 March, SBNCS, Dhaka

Will Bangladesh cause a major upset by upstaging the world champions next year? Let us know what you think.

