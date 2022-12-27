Senior Team India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will reportedly miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Rohit is yet to completely recover from the finger injury he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7.

Kohli, meanwhile, is likely to take a step back from the shortest format considering the importance of ODIs and Tests in 2023. He has requested a break from the T20I rubber.

However, both stalwarts are expected to be available to feature in the subsequent ODI series against the Lankans beginning on January 10.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the outgoing selection committee led by Chetan Sharma will name the squads for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka before leaving their respective roles.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked selectors to compile and send reports for the ongoing third round of Ranji Trophy games, which have begun across the country on Tuesday, December 27.

Ravindra Jadeja likely to return; Hardik Pandya expected to lead Team India in Rohit Sharma's absence

The upcoming series could mark the return of Ravindra Jadeja to the national side. The all-rounder last played a competitive fixture during the 2022 Asia Cup, where he sustained a major knee injury, which required surgery. He conducted his rehabilitation work at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is reportedly fit to return.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the T20I side in Rohit Sharma's absence. He recently led the team to a 1-0 series win in New Zealand and has been touted as a legitimate candidate to take over the white-ball captaincy duties in the future.

Young stalwart Yash Dhull, who is currently leading Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, is also in contention to get his maiden national team call-up.

With members of the selection committee dispersed across the country to keep up with Ranji Trophy action, the squad selection meeting is likely to be held online later on Tuesday, December 27.

