Mitchell Starc in doubt for 3rd Test against South Africa due to finger injury - Reports

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is reportedly in doubt for the third and final Test against South Africa in Sydney. The left-arm fast bowler suffered an injury to his finger on Boxing Day (December 26) of the ongoing second Test while attempting to take a catch at long-on.

Following the blow, he was taken off the field and returned after spending a brief while in the nets. However, the pacer was not required to bowl. He was later sent for scans, which reportedly revealed a dislocated tendon on his left hand.

While a report from News Corp suggests that Starc will be available to bowl in the ongoing Boxing Day Test should he be required, he is certain to miss the New Year's Test.

Starc claimed two wickets in the first innings, dismissing the middle-order pair of Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo. All-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the pick of the bowlers with his maiden five-wicket haul as the Proteas were bundled out for 189 on Day 1 itself at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Starc's absence could pave the return for Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI

Mitchell Starc last missed a Test match during the 2019 Ashes in England. His absence from the playing XI could potentially mark Josh Hazlewood's inclusion in Sydney.

Hazlewood missed the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane due to a side strain, leading to Scott Boland being included. While the New South Wales-born pacer has recovered from injury, he was benched for the ongoing Boxing Day Test with local hero Boland preferred over him.

The Australian pacers were on point on Monday, December 26, after skipper Pat Cummins opted to bowl first upon winning the toss. After bundling out the visitors for a paltry total in the first innings, the batters are on the lookout to amass a mammoth lead to kill the series off with a game to spare.

Australia are placed at 231-2 at Tea on Day 2. David Warner recorded a hundred on the occasion of his 100th Test while Steve Smith compiled a steady fifty as well from the other end.

